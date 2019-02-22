AIDMK, Congress equal to corruption: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah addressed Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu on Friday. He stressed on the alliance between All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)and BJP. Addressing the gathering he said, "BJP and Prime Minister Modi want development of every area of Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress are equal to corruption, while BJP and NDA are equal to governance". Earlier he also attended a review meeting with delegates from 18 Parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu in Madurai.