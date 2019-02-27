AICWA urges PM Modi demanding complete shutdown on issuing Visa to Pakistani actors

In regards with Pakistan's decision to ban the release of any Indian movie or content in their country, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a complete shut down on issuing any visa to Pakistani actors, AICWA in a letter dated on February 26, said, "We AICWA on behalf of entire film and media fraternity would demand complete shut down on issuing any Visa to Pakistani actors, Film Association and Media Fraternity." It added, "Entire Film fraternity is proud of Indian Air Force, Government of India for displaying such a courageous and responsible retaliation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and we hope that Government of India continues to do so." The letter from the AICWA came after Pakistan announced a boycott of Indian films and 'Made in India' advertisements in the country, in response to air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday against terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot killing large number of terrorists.