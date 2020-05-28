AICTE, CSIR embarked on COVID-19 drug discovery ‘hackathon’: PSA to Indian Govt

New Delhi, May 28 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on May 28, the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan spoke on drug discovery amid coronavirus pandemic. He said, “All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have embarked on a drug discovery hackathon- this is a high-end hackathon where students are trained with information on how to do computational drug discovery.”