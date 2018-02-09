AICTE asks 35 polytechnics to shift to permanent locations

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) AICTE, the apex body for technical institutes in the country, has asked a number of polytechnic institutions operating from temporary locations to move their establishments to a permanent location "within two years of grant of approval".

The notice, issued by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday to 35 government polytechnics operating across the country, was released to the media on Friday.

"The Engineering College or Polytechnic established under the MHRD Scheme operating from temporary locations have to be shifted to permanent location within a period of two years of the grant of approval by AICTE and as per the direction of MHRD, AICTE, has to visit these establishments for assessing the readiness in terms of classrooms/labs/equipments within two years for considering to grant approval," the letter read.

The institutes have been asked to present their case on February 16 before a standing hearing committee se up for the purpose.

