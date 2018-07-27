AICS bats for medical insurance coverage to sportspersons

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) In the absence of a concrete medical assistance scheme for sportspersons, the All India Council of Sports (AICS) President Vijay Kumar Malhotra on Friday urged the Chief Ministers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations to provide insurance coverage to their respective sportspersons.

In the 10th Meeting of AICS at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Malhotra also asked the Army Medical Service to extend facilities to sportspersons, especially the ones living in remote areas of the country.

Malhotra said the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has come forward to provide Ayurveda support to sportspersons by setting up a separate department of sports science.

Meanwhile, Malhotra congratulated Hima Das, the teenager from a remote village in Assam, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World U-20 Championship in Finland.

He highly appreciated the recent performance of Indian sportspersons especially the archers and the badminton players, who won medals in international events.

--IANS

kk/tri/sed