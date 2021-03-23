AIBE XVI Registration Deadline Extended to 31 March

The last date to register online for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI has been extended to 31 March 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do so on AIBE’s official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the official notification, candidates are allowed to submit their application fee till 2 April. Whereas, they can complete their application form till 5 April. Admit card for the AIBE XVI examination will br released on 10 April.

The AIBE XVI examination will be conducted on 25 April 2021.

How to Apply for AIBE

Visit AIBE’s official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the ‘registration’ link on the home button.

Fill in the registration form with all the relevant details.

Log in using your registered credentials and pay the application fee.

Fill the application from and upload the required documents and submit.

About AIBE

AIBE is a national-level examination to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. After passing the examination, candidates are awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

