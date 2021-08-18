AIBE XVI: Application deadline extended till 15 September; exam to be held on 24 October

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) application process till 15 September. Aspirants can register themselves online at allindiabarexamination.com. Meanwhile, the BCI has also announced the date for AIBE XVI. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24 October.

"..the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021," as per the notice on the AIBE website.

While the registration process will end on 15 September, the deadline for payment of the AIBE XVI application fee is 20 September. Moreover, the admit cards will be made available to students from 4 October.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to register for AIBE 16:

Step 1: Go to the website of AIBE at https://allindiabarexamination.com/

Step 2: Search and click on the AIBE 16 registration

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to submit details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4: After submitting all details, applicants will have to pay the necessary AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5: Finally, submit the AIBE XVI application form

Step 6: Candidates can download and keep a printout of the same for future reference or use (if required)

While registering themselves, applicants are requested to upload documents including photo ID, signature, enrolment certificate, and photograph of themselves. Also, the documents should be self-attested while applying. The council has further informed that any document uploaded without self-attestation by the students will be rejected.

For the unversed, the All India Bar Examination is a national-level certification test for law graduates.

Candidates who qualify for exam will be awarded certificates of practice (COP), while the COP allows students to practice in a court of law in India.

Also See: AIBE XVI 2021: Registration for All India Bar Exam extended till 15 June; check allindiabarexamination.com

Story continues

AIBE XVI exam: All India Bar Exam likely to be held on 30 May; registration deadline extended till 30 April

AIBE XVI 2021 postponed to 25 April: Bar Council extends registration date; check allindiabarexamination.com

Read more on India by Firstpost.