AIBE XVI 2021: Registration for All India Bar Exam extended till 15 June; check allindiabarexamination.com

Due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases all across the country, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date to register for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XVI. Earlier, the deadline to apply was 30 April, however, the new date is 15 June. Interested and eligible candidates, who failed to register themselves, can now do it by visiting the official website aalindiabarexamination.com.

Students can follow these steps to register for AIBE XVI:

Visit https://allindiabarexamination.com/ Check the side menu of the website and click on the 'Registration XVI' link A new page will open. Select the state you want to register for Register by filling in the basic information like Name, Gender, Date of Birth, educational qualifications, etc. After registration, start filling the application form Upload all the required documents like Photograph, Signature, Photo Id and Enrolment Certificate. These documents should be self-attested. Any application without self-attested documents will be rejected Pay the fee abd submit the form Save a copy. Take a printout of your application for future use

The council will allot one centre out of the three mentioned by the candidate in the application.

In case wrong documents have been uploaded, a candidate can change by logging in again with registration id and Password and uploading the correct documents

The council has also notified that due to the prevailing conditions in the country and especially the National Capital, the helpline numbers 01149225022/23 will not be functional till further update. For any urgent queries, candidates can call on +91-9804580458.

The council will announce the new exam date for AIBE soon. Candidates can approach the BCI through the email id but a revert will be given only after 24-48 hours.

