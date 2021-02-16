AIBE XVI 2021: No books, notes or study materials allowed for All India Bar Council examination

The All India Bar Council has announced that from AIBE XVI 2021 no books, notes, or study materials will be allowed in the examination. The website of AIBC has stated on its website, "This is to notify that AIBE-XVI onwards No books, notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall. Candidates can only carry Bare Acts without notes."

According to a report in Careers 360, AIBE XVI 2021 will be held in the offline mode in eleven languages. The exams are for a duration of three and a half hours and the questions will be multiple choice with a total of 100 marks. Candidates are required to score at least 40 percent marks in the qualifying exam. SC and ST candidates have to score at least 35 percent marks to qualify.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the AIBE XVI online registration started on 26 December 2020 and will end on 21 February, 2021. The last date for payment of exam fees is 23 February and the final date of completion of online forms is 26 February. Admit Cards will be released on 6 March.

The AIBE XVI 2021 eligibility test will be held on 21 March.

Citing the Bar Council of India, the report said that over one lakh advocates had registered for the AIBE-XV exam which was held at about 140 centres in 50 cities of the country.

According to reports, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a national-level entrance exam held for law graduates in their final year of final semester. Candidates qualifying the exam are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

