AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Extended, Here’s How to Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday, 30 April, extended the last date of registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16).

Eligible candidates can now apply for AIBE 16 till 15 June 2021. They can register for the same on AIBE's official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

The official notification reads, “The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th June 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon. ”

Earlier, the last date to register was extended till 30 April, which has now been further extended.

Also Read: CLAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Here’s How to Apply

How to Apply for AIBE

Visit AIBE’s official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the ‘registration’ link on the home button

Fill in the registration form with all the relevant details

Log in using your registered credentials and pay the application fee

Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

About AIBE

AIBE is a national-level examination to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India. After passing the examination, candidates are awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

Also Read: AIBE XV Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It

. Read more on Education by The Quint.AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Extended, Here’s How to ApplyHow Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz to Find Out . Read more on Education by The Quint.