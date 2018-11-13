AIBA Women's World Boxing meet starts Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) As many as 300 boxers under 10 weight categories from 73 countries will battle for top honours when the AIBA Womens World Boxing Championships starts at the I.G. Stadium here from Thursday.

The highlight of the 10th edition will be that new countries -- Scotland, Malta, Bangladesh, Cayman Islands, DR Congo, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Somalia -- are making their debut to make the New Delhi championships very special.

"I am happy all the boxers have had a wonderful time during their practice sessions. It was a priority for us as we were committed to take care of this aspect, providing them with similar conditions that will prevail during the championships," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh said.

BFI President thanked the government, Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India for lending a supporting hand which made the organisation that much easier.

"They have extended full support to make the event a great success," he added.

India's top contender M.C. Mary Kom and other boxers were confident of a good show and expected the crowd support to back them.

"We have a distinct advantage in front of the home crowd and they will definitely shore up our confidence," said Mary Kom.

"We have been training hard at the camp and are sure of doing well," added the Indian legend.

Mira Potkonen, the only Finnish boxer to win medals in world championships (Asthana) and Olympics (Rio), was equally thrilled to be here.

"I am looking forward to make this world event a memorable one for me personally and hope to win a gold medal," said the 37-year-old, whose ring craft and defence have been her assets.

The Indian Squad:

Mary Kom (48 Kg), Pinky Jangra (51 Kg), Manisha Maun (54 Kg), Sonia (57 Kg), L Sarita Devi (60 Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 Kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 Kg).

