AIBA launches GlovesUp programme to produce top quality boxers

Guwahati, Nov 22 (IANS) The International Boxing Federation (AIBA) on Wednesday launched its 'GlovesUp' famed legacy programme aiming to produce a new generation of world-class boxers in the years to come.

A joint collaboration between the AIBA, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Government of Assam, GlovesUp India started with a three-day camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional centre here.

The project is one more initiative to promote boxing in the northeast and strengthen the foundation further in the region which has produced champion pugilists like M.C. Mary Kom, L. Sarita Devi and Shiva Thapa among others.

The Assam government has wholeheartedly supported the project as it fits in with Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal's vision of transforming the state into the country's sports capital.

"Assam has been a nursery for boxing in the country for some time. Chief Minister Sonowal wants to take it to the next level now and churn out boxing champions for the country," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement.

"The fact that we are hosting a World Championship in Guwahati shows how deeply involved he is," he added.

As a pilot project, 25 top local coaches have been selected for international standard of coaching exposure and experience.

They are currently attending a three-day camp under South African coach Andile Mofu where they will be taught advanced coaching methods.

Their progress will be monitored closely and other initiatives will be introduced on a time to time basis so that they become fully trained, international-standard coaches.

