AIBA chief to visit India

Hamburg, Sep 3 (IANS) International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Ching Kuo Wo has promised to witness the Women's Youth World Boxing Championship to be held in Guwahati in November.

"This is a huge boost for us. This shows that the world fraternity has accepted us back into the fold. We can only go higher from here," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement on Sunday.

India had already received a much-needed shot in the arm with the arrival of the 2021 edition of the World Championships to New Delhi.

"I would personally like to thank Mr. Kuo Wo for accepting our invitation. This will enhance the Championship and we will take this opportunity to showcase to AIBA our capability to host such mega events in the country.

"I am sure that this campaign will go a long way in realising Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's vision of making Guwahati the sports capital of India and hosting the rich and cultural heritage of Assam," Ajay Singh said.

"Over the last eight months, BFI has carefully worked at not only improving the domestic setup but has also enhanced India's image internationally.

"Boxers acknowledge that there has been tremendous progress already with as many as eight members qualifying to represent the country in the World Championships and three of them even making it to the quarter-finals," the BFI President added.

