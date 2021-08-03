AIAPGET 2021: NTA Begins Registration for Admission to PG AYUSH Courses, Students Can Apply Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in

New Delhi, August 3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration and application process for the entrance examination to admission to Post Graduate AYUSH courses for the academic year 2021-22. The process has started on the official website. Aspirants can visit the website at aiapget.nta.ac.in to apply for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. The submission on online application form can be done till August 21, 2021 till 5 pm. UPCATET 2021 Admit Card Released At upcatetadmissions.org, Exam on August 12 & 13; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

As per the official notification, the duration of the AIAPGET 2021 is 120 minutes. The entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts between 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. The date of exam is yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency. The correction window for the application form will remain open between August 23 to August 25, 2021. Click here for direct link for registration to AIAPGET 2021.

Here Is How To Apply For AIAPGET 2021:

Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021

A new web page will open

If you haven't registered click on 'New Registration' otherwise click on 'Signin'

Fill required details, upload documents and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a print out for future references.

Aspirants are also required to make the payment through online mode. According to the official notification, For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.