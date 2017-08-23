AIADMK supporters protest near resort where MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran are lodged

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supporters are staging protest near Windflower resort in Puducherry where MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran are lodged. The AIADMK members burnt effigy of Dinakaran for opposing the merger. The recent political crisis in Tamil Nadu emerged when 19 legislators, owing allegiance to former deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran, met Governor Vidyasagar Rao and withdrew support to the Chief Minister. These MLAs checked into the resort on Tuesday evening, after demanding removal of EPS as Chief Minister.