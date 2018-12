AIADMK protests against construction of dam across Cauvery

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises against Karnataka preparing a report for the proposed construction of a reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River. TN CM had written to PM Modi seeking revocation of Centre's permission to Karnataka. Centre had granted permission to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report on Mekedatu dam across Cauvery River.