AIADMK MPs protest against construction of dam across Cauvery River

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs staged protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the construction of dam across Cauvery River. They are also protesting against Karnataka preparing a report for the proposed construction of a reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River. While speaking to ANI, AIADMK MP M Udhaya Kumar said, "Continuously we are striking against the consecution of the new term across the Cauvery River. We are urging the central government to withdraw the order given to the Karnataka government to construct a new dam."