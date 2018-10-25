AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds TN Speaker's decision
The Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu Speaker's decision of disqualification of 18 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for rebellion against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami a year back. The MLAs led by TTV Dhinakaran were ousted from AIADMK for 'anti-party activities'. After the verdict, Dhinakaran said, "It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation". "Future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs", he added.