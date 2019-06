All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members including Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K Raju and Madurai North MLA V. V. Rajan Chellappa perform 'puja' in Meenakshi Temple for rain. Tamil Nadu has been reeling under water crisis in the recent time. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.