All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders protested against Vijay-starrer movie 'Sarkar' outside a cinema hall in Madurai. Protest was led by AIADMK MLA VV Rajan Chellappa. They said that they will continue protests until alleged controversial scenes and dialogues aren't removed. 'Sarkar' got into controversy over few scenes which allegedly draw criticism of AIADMK government.