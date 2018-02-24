AIADMK leaders pay tribute to late former CM J. Jayalalithaa on her birthday

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) office in Chennai witnessed grand celebration on the occasion of late former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa birthday on Saturday. Large number of ministers gathered at the party office and paid tribute to the late AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa. Party workers and members organised a number of activities to mark her birthday anniversary. Special prayers in the temples, feeding the poor and saplings planting campaign marked the birthday celebrations.