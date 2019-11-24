AIADMK to hold general body meeting after a gap of two years

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold its executive council and general body meeting in Chennai on November 24. The meeting is expected to boost cadre's morale as it will be held after a gap of two long years. The meeting will be chaired by Party chairman E Madhusudanan and coordinator, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will also be present in the meeting. It will be held at a private hall in Vanagaram which is situated on the outskirts of Chennai. This year, the workers of the political party have installed tall portraits of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and called bands to play music and a decorated elephant carrying her photo frame on its back outside the venue.