AIADMK continuous hunger strike over Cauvery issue

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday continued their hunger strike in Tamil Nadu's Madurai to urge the Central government to form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam are leading the strike against the Centre. Markets are also closed in Coimbatore after traders associations called for a strike over the same issue. The main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK), has also called for a strike on April 5. On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.