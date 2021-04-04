AIADMK-BJP Eyes Second Term in Tamil Nadu, Cong-DMK on Offensive: Know Polling Date & Crucial Seats

Tamil Nadu witnessed a hectic campaign over the last few weeks with attendance from top party leadership from the BJP including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned in the state targeting the ruling AIADMK and BJP in his speeches.

The AIADMK-BJP combine under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami is eyeing re-election as the DMK-Congress coalition. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is confident that his party AIADMK will resume power in the state. The chief minister is confident that his party will win adequate seats to form a stable government.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who floated the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is contesting 154 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. MNM is contesting the elections in allaince with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), with both the parties contesting 40 seats each.

Meanwhile DMK’s MK Stalin requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to forge an alliance against the BJP at the national level. The DMK and Congress are contesting the elections in alliance against the BJP, AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi combined.

Important Dates

• Voting will be held across all the 234 seats in 38 districts of the state on Tuesday.

• The Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

• Elections in Kanyakumari parliamentary seat will also be held along with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the same day i.e., Tuesday.

Important Seats

• Coimbatore South constituency will see a battle between Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan and BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan.

• In Thousand Lights constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu, BJP’s candidate Khushbu Sundar while Dr N Ezhilan is contesting from the DMK.

• In Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai district MK Stalin of the DMK will contest against Adhirajaram of the AIADMK.

• Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest elections from the Edappadi constituency.

• Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur. DMK has fielded Thanga Tamilselvan as candidate from the constituency. Tamilselvan had won from Andipatti constituency in 2016 and 2011 Assembly elections as an AIADMK candidate.