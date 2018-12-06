AI de-rosters pilots over rapid descent of Hong Kong flight

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) National flag carrier Air India has de-rostered two pilots pending investigation over safety lapse which occurred during a New Delhi-Hong Kong flight, said an official.

According to the airline official, the incident of safety lapse occurred on October 20, 2018, when the New Delhi-Hong Kong flight at the time of landing descended very rapidly triggering an aircraft warning system.

"The two pilots were immediately de-rostered pending investigation," an AI official told IANS here.

As per the report by Air Accident Investigation Authority, Hong Kong, the crew recovered the aircraft at about 200 feet above mean sea level, approximately 2.6 nautical miles from "Runway 07R before performing a go around".

"The aircraft landed uneventfully on Runway 07R on the second approach," the report said.

--IANS

ravi-rv/nir