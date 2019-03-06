AI Delhi-Frankfurt flight suffers cabin decompression, aircraft returns to IGIA

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) National carrier Air India's Delhi-Frankfurt flight returned to national capital's IGI Airport on Wednesday, as the aircraft suffered a snag causing "cabin decompression", the airline said.

"Air India flight AI121 operating from Delhi to Frankfurt today faced an issue of decompression and returned to Delhi," the airline said in a statement. "No passenger suffered any injury."

According to the airline, the flight will now operate with a change of aircraft on March 7 from Delhi.

"All pax (passengers) are being extended all assistance at Delhi," said the statement.

--IANS

rv/prs