AI carries out extensive servicing on B777 over reports of bed bugs

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Tuesday said that it has carried out extensive servicing of the Boeing 777 which was deployed on the Mumbai-Newark route after reports emerged about the presence of bed bugs in the aircraft's business class seats.

According to a senior airline official, the aircraft was grounded from July 18-19, so that fumigation could be carried out and that the aircraft has subsequently been pressed back into service.

In a statement, the airline on Tuesday said that it has been deeply concerned about reports of "bugs" causing inconvenience to passengers.

"The issue has been viewed seriously and every possible step is being taken to closely inspect and further strengthen our system at every level to ensure that such isolated incidents of passenger discomfiture do not affect our consistent performance," the statement said.

"Ergo, every department in Air India related to maintenance and cabin upkeep has probed deep into the concerns raised by a few passengers recently during their long-haul flights."

"Experienced experts have carried out extensive service on the aircraft from fumigation to overhaul of the upholstery or seat covers or carpets etc to ensure that passengers keep enjoying their in-flight experience with us as always without any complaint of inconvenience," the statement added.

--IANS

rv/bg