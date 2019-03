New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) National carrier Air India's Board will meet on Friday to decide on the issuance of bonds up to Rs 7,000 crore through private placement.

The company, which is reeling under a massive debt burden of around Rs 55,000 crore, requires the sum to pay of its lenders and for working capital.

Its Board includes ITC Chairman Y.C. Deveshwar and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla as Independent Directors.

