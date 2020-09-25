Can AI & Algorithms Be Racist, Sexist? 10 Bolly Memes Explain

Can an algorithm be racist? Can AI be sexist? Can machine learning breed inequality?

The short answer is yes.

As computing technology advances, humans are increasingly handing over decision-making to algorithms on various aspects of our life. From identifying suspects, accessing insurance and bank loans, finding our way around a city, to what we should watch, eat or buy.

In this scenario the question to ask is – are these decisions made by algorithms fair and free of human biases?

The short answer is no.

The human mind has numerous cognitive biases that lead to racial, gender, ethnic, and class prejudices. Big tech companies have framed this as a human shortcoming that can be overcome by handing decision-making to computers. In this context, algorithms are seen as objective facts.

However, Cathy O’Neil, mathematician and data scientist, is among the growing band of technologists and researchers who vehemently disagree with this assumption. O’Neil, in the Netflix docudrama The Social Dilemma defines algorithms as “opinions embedded in code.”

Why though?

ALGORITHMS IMBIBE HUMAN BIASES

AI algorithms are trained to understand, recommend or make predictions based on massive quantities of historical data or ‘big data’. Therefore, AI and machine-learning systems are only as good as the data they are trained on.

However, data itself is often riddled with biases. For example, data used to train AI models for predictive policing has a disproportionate representation of African-American and Latino people.

Recently, Amazon’s facial recognition system called ‘Rekognition,’ incorrectly identified 28 members of the US Congress as other people arrested for crimes. In a recent controversy, the algorithm that calculates credit quotas for Apple’s new credit card gave higher limits to men than to women.

In other words, algorithms imbibe the social, political, racial, and gender biases that exist within humans and in society.

ALGORITHMS NEED 2 THINGS: HISTORICAL DATA & A DEFINITION OF SUCCESS

To build an algorithm one needs two things essentially: Historical data and a definition of success.

The definition of success depends on the organisation building the algorithm. Every time we build an algorithm, we curate the data, we define success and we embed our values in it.

