Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament: India assured of nine medals

Istanbul [Turkey], Sept. 15 (ANI): India were assured of winning at least nine medals at the ongoing Ahmet Comert Youth Boxing Tournament for women being held in Istanbul after nine of the boxers progressed the semifinals.

The nine boxers namely Lalita and Ankushita Boro, both in 64kg category, Shashi Chopra (57kg), Manisha (69kg), Tilotama Kshetrimayum Chanu (60kg), Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Soniya in 48 kg category and Parveen, progressed to the last four after their fine performances in the quarterfinals held on Friday.

Lalita defeated Candu Cakir in her respective match while Boro scored a thumping victory over Aleyna Turk in the same weight category.

Manisha defeated Thailand's Thanchanok Saksri, Chanu defeated Russia's Anna Kzasnoperova.

Parveen defeated Ayten Cumentor of Turkey while Soniya defeated Ukraine's Olga Shalimova while Jyoti got the better of Mlisa Polat. (ANI)