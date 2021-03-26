Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneswar to Host 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have been confirmed as host venues for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Friday.

The tournament will be held in India from 20 January to 6 February, 2022.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Local Organising Committee (LOC) have confirmed the three host cities and stadiums, which will stage the Continent's premier women's national team competition," said the AFC in a statement.

AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John, said: “Women’s football in Asia is world-class, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the LOC have selected exceptional venues that will deliver a true spectacle befitting the stature of the tournament.

“The AFC is grateful to the AIFF, the LOC and the three host cities for their dedication and we are confident that the tournament will serve as a catalyst to take women’s football in India, which continues to make significant strides, to even greater heights in the coming years.

“We applaud them for their vision and wish the AIFF and LOC the very best of success in their ambitions to showcase their capability to stage a successful international showpiece.”

While the DY Patil Stadium and TransStadia also hosted matches in the FIFA under-17 World Cup in 2017, the Kalinga Stadium has hosted I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) matches, along with matches in the Super Cup.

The Qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is set to take place from 13 to 25 September, 2021 in centralised venues with the draw scheduled to be held on 27 May, 2021 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 3.30pm (local time).

