Ahmed Patel casts his vote in Gujarat's Bharuch

The voting for the third phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway across 15 states and union territories for 116 parliamentary seats in India today. Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel casts his vote at a polling station in Gujarat's Bharuch. Speaking to ANI on if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest Lok Sabha Elections from Varanasi, Ahmed Patel said, "She herself said that she will definitely contest if party asks her to. Party will soon take a decision on it. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will decide after consulting others."