Ahead of Talks With Govt, Haryana Police Fires Tear Gas on Farmers

The Haryana Police, on Sunday, 3 January, fired tear gas shells on a group of farmers who were en route to Delhi, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place at the Rewari-Alwar, reported NDTV. Further, according to NDTV, the police fired “several rounds of tear gas shells", coming “close to a class” with the protesting farmers.

This development came only a day before the government is supposed to sit with the farmers for its seventh-round of talks, over the contentious farm laws brought on by the Modi government.

WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?

The police, according to The Indian Express, confirmed that the tear gas shells were fired.

Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bawal, reportedly, said to The Indian Express:

"“The protesters said those who had gone ahead did not have enough provisions. They asked for permission to go to them and set up a langar, and were allowed to do so. However, when they got there, the entire group tried to break through the barricades and move forward.”"

WHAT ARE THE FARMERS SAYING?

Ramzan Chaudhary, head of the Nuh unit of Jai Kisan Andolan, which is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Union – the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders – reportedly told The Indian Express that most of the farmers stayed back at the border.

"“About 15-20 tractors entered Rewari today… They had a clash with the police. However, those of us following the directions of the Samyukt Kisan Union are still at the border and will continue to remain there. The next course of action will be decided depending on the outcome of tomorrow’s meeting with the government. If they don’t fulfill our demands, we will look at moving towards Delhi after 6 January.” " - Ramzan Chaudhary, head of the Nuh unit of Jai Kisan Andolan

SAME DAY, ANOTHER SIMILAR INCIDENT

In Punjab’s Sangrur district, the police, on Sunday, lathi-charged a group of farmers who were attempting to march towards a meeting helmed by the state BJP president, Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

BACKGROUND

Despite the rains and cold wave, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the Centre’s farm laws.

Though the farmers want the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP, the government has presented these laws as major agriculture sector reforms which will help the farmers in increasing their income.

Amid the continuing deadlock over the three contentious farm laws, farm leaders on Saturday, 2 January, announced plans to intensify their protest if the talks with the government fail and if there is no relief from the Supreme Court.

The seventh round of talks is scheduled for 4 January.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)

