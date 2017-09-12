Ahead of Pakistan vs World XI T20I Series, Mohammad Amir Blessed With Baby Girl

Amir, who was drafted in Pakistan side against World XI, will miss the opening two fixtures as he is with his wife in the United Kingdom

New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and his wife on Tuesday were blessed with a baby girl. This is couple’s first child. The left-arm pacer is in England where he was playing county cricket.

Amir, who was drafted in Pakistan side against World XI, will miss the opening two fixtures as he is with his wife in the United Kingdom. The pacer is likely to back for the third and final T20I.

Amir took to Twitter to announce the arrival of baby girl. “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah .. Mashallah,” he tweeted.

According to some reports, Amir’s baby daughter has been named ‘Mansa’.

Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah Mashallah pic.twitter.com/S9UFoX6yDB — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 12, 2017





Pakistan will take on World XI later today in the opening match Independence Cup. In a bid to revive international cricket, Pakistan will host World XI side for a three-match T20I series. All the three matches will take place in Lahore.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan was added to the Pakistan squad as a cover for Amir and he is likely to take his place in the playing XI.

The World XI side is led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis. The sides consists of five South African players, including du Plessis. Apart from them, the World XI squad comprises of three players from Australia, two from West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

After the first T20I on September 12 (today), the second and third T20Is will be played on September 13 and 15 respectively.