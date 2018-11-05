Ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Lucknow cricket stadium renamed

Ahead of the 2nd T20I cricket match to be played between India and West Indies, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday renamed the 'Ekana International Cricket Stadium' as 'Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium'. UP Governor Ram Naik has approved the government proposal to this effect. Orders were issued for the change of name by Principal Secretary (Housing) Nitin Ramesh Gokaran late on Monday. The stadium is going to host its first international cricket match today.