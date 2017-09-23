Ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI MP Cricket Association’s Website Hacked

Most of the pages of the website www.mpcaonline.com could not be opened for hours as it displayed a message in English with the background image of a joker.

New Delhi: Ahead of third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia in Indore, the website of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) appeared to have been hacked, reports PTI.

Most of the pages of the website www.mpcaonline.com could not be opened for hours as it displayed a message in English with the background image of a joker. The message read: “Nobody can give you freedom, nobody can give you equality or justice, if you are a man, you take it.”

The hacker, who identified himself/herself as “RIZI HAXOR”, also posted another message: “Hello Admin, your website is zero per cent secure, patch it or I will be back there. Don’t hate me, hate your security.”

MPCA’s Chief Executive Officer Rohit Pandit, however, claimed that he had no information about the hacking. Some work related to the website’s maintenance was underway, he said.

Later the website displayed the message that it was undergoing maintenance.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said the police have not received any complaint regarding the hacking.

The third one-day-international match of the ongoing series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium of MPCA on September 24.

India lead the five-match ODI series 2-0.

