Ahead of Independence Day, Kashmir Celebrates With Songs and Tricolors Around Dal Lake

Kashmir Valley, on Monday, organised musical programmes on the banks of the Dal lake ahead of the 75th Independence Day on August 15. Songs such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Aay Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ reverberated around the lake as a band from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regimental Centre in Srinagar.

People gathered the band performed renditions of the patriotic song ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge’ from the Bollywood film Karma. Tricolor flags were also hoisted at several places around the Dal lake.

The band from JKLI also paid musical tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country by playing the famous ‘Aay Mere Wattan Ke Logo’, sung by Lata Mangeshaker – the Nightingale of India. People present turned emotional upon listening to the performance of the band.

Prime Minister Narendra, in March, inaugurated the curtain raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In celebration of August 15, the historical Ghanta Ghar was wrapped in tricolor lights and preparation are on to hoist the tallest national flag in Gulmarg.

Meanwhile, the national capital has tightened security by intensifying patrolling, conducting anti-sabotage checks and deploying extra pickets at the border areas to thwart any untoward incident, officials said on Sunday. Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws would observe Independence Day as ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’ and would take out Tiranga marches across the country, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced.

