Ahead of Champions Trophy 2017, reports suggest Team India players are unhappy with coach Anil Kumble

As India prepares to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, a report has surfaced suggesting that the players are not happy with the functioning of head coach Anil Kumble. This comes after BCCI had invited applications for the new coach last week.

According to a India Today report, both senior and junior players are unhappy with the way Kumble has ‘curbed their freedom’. The report states that players have even approached the CoA (Council of Administrators) over this issue. Also Read- ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is how Team India can successfully defend title

There were reports that BCCI’s search for the new coach has to do with Kumble’s demands like hike in fees and a separate ‘captaincy fees’ for Virat Kohli. Some reports also suggested that since Kumble’s contract was getting over so just for a formality the Board invited applications.

The BCCI issued a press release on May 25 regarding the matter that will be resolved after the ICC Champions Trophy. “To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee”, said the BCCI.” Also Read- Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni enjoy dinner with teammates post warm-up victory

The BCCI’s three-member advisory committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward.”

However, nothing concrete has come up till now. Team India is in England and will be looking to defend the Champions Trophy title.