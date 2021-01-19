Ahead of the Bengal elections, BJP & TMC argue over Netaji Bose's legacy

The Centre recently declared the 23rd of January as 'Prakram Diwas' as a form of its tribute to Netaji Bose which in turn has led to a tussle between parties over his legacy. The Trinamool Congress has come out and said that the West Bengal Government observes Subhas Utsav every year on the 23rd as their tribute to Neta Ji Bose, the great son of the soil. Mamata Banerjee has also asked for the day to be converted into a national holiday as a sign of respect to the great leader. The Parties have been for a while now fighting over the leader's legacy, the TMC claims that the Centre does not care about 'Divas' or Netaji and is only pretending to do so in order to appeal to the audience before the West Bengal elections. The All India Forward Bloc founded by Netaji too has criticized the Centre's move. Their grievance is that that standing demand was to declare 23rd January as Desh Prem Diwas and not Parakram Diwas.