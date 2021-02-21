Ahead of Assembly polls in five states, Narendra Modi addresses BJP strategy meet in Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in an ongoing high-level meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi, according to several media reports.

According to a report in the Times of India, Modi inaugurated the meeting on Sunday by lighting a lamp, along with Nadda. Tributes were also paid to those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting at the NDMC centre is slated to take place from 10 am to 5 pm.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre. The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda

PM will also address the BJP national office bearers.

Modi addressed the BJP's new set of national office-bearers at a meeting chaired by party chief JP Nadda, reported news agency PTI. According to India Today, BJP general secretary Arun Singh in a media briefing, said that Modi gave his 'guidance' to the office-bearers in his address.

Discussions will be held on the farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls during the course of the meeting, PTI quotes Singh as saying.

According to the Times of India report, the BJP's national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge , state chiefs are also taking part in the meeting and the agenda includes strategising for the elections in Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The BJP is readying for the Assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which has been eyed by the saffron organisation as its next big prize as its footprint spreads across the country. The party is hoping for a second term in Assam and is working in an alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

According to a NDTV report, the prime minister is slated to visit the five states over the next two weeks.The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates for the Assembly elections early next month.

A political resolution is also expected to be passed during the first physical meeting of the party's office-bearers in almost one year, sources told PTI.

On Saturday, Nadda chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organisation) of states. These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's meeting also assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, against the Centre's three new farm laws. The leaders of farmers' union have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.

