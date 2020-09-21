Ahead of 2021 Bengal polls, NIA arrest of suspected Al-Qaeda operatives in state puts TMC in fix; BJP likely to cash in

Kolkata: On Saturday, within hours of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announcing the arrest of six suspected Al Qaeda operatives from West Bengal's Murshidabad " the district having India's highest Muslim population (4.7 million in 2011) " the top Bengal leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), started taking digs at the state's Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly allowing Bengal to turn into 'a hub of jihadi activities' for the sake of her 'politics of vote-bank'.

"The arrests are a massive and sensitive issue with respect to national security," BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said in a video message uploaded on his Facebook page on Saturday. "From Bangladeshi terrorists to operatives of SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India), Al Qaeda, and the IS (Islamic State), these people find shelters in several districts of West Bengal. I have a hunch that the state government knowingly provides them shelter to reap political benefits."

Ghosh alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not cooperating with the Centre in getting land for erecting fences along the porous borders with Bangladesh because terror operatives who sneak in from the neighbouring country work towards her political purpose.

"The TMC and the terrorists have a give and take policy. The TMC helps infiltrators get false nationality documents and now, the party is colluding with the Maoists and Islamic terrorists to eliminate their political opponents," Ghosh later said.

Notably, the three others who were arrested from Ernakulam district in Kerala in a simultaneous raid by the NIA also hail from Murshidabad.

Over the past five years, Central and state agencies have arrested alleged operatives of the IS, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, from the state. Bengal shares 2,217 kilometres of border with Bangladesh. Nearly half it remains unfenced to date.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the NIA said that 'large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices' had been seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

They were 'radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media' and 'were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region', the NIA said, adding that they were 'actively indulging in fundraising' and that some of them had a plan to visit New Delhi procure arms and ammunition.

On Sunday, the BJP's state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu upped the ante on the state government, saying the party had been rightly pointing out since 2014 that there was a plan to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

"We warned that the government's patronage of unregulated madrasahs was creating (Osama bin) Laden-factories. The latest arrests were of persons born and brought up here. We no longer have only terrorists who infiltrated from Bangladesh and got their (nationality) documents here but now we also have our homegrown ones, thanks to the chief minister's policy of going to any extent to appease a community of 30 percent," Basu said.

Bengal BJP leaders use 'thirty percent' usually to refer to Muslims, who made 27 percent of the state's population, according to the Census of 2011.

The TMC tried to divert the salvos at the Centre. "The border is protected by the Border Security Force (BSF), which operates under the Union government. What were the BSF and other Central agencies doing when dangerous terrorists crossed over the borders?" TMC Lok Sabha MPs Sougata Roy asked. Kalyan Banerjee, also a Lok Sabha MP, echoed him.

However, political analysts and independent observers said the arrests were going to add to the BJP's ammo for their political campaign in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, as the spread of Islamic terror networks in the state has been one of the BJP's key issues against the state government over the past six years.

The reaction of Sujan Chakraborty, the leader of the Left parties in the state Assembly, indicated that he apprehended the BJP would gain mileage from these arrests. "What was the state administration doing? Were they sleeping? Why are they giving opportunities to the Centre?" he asked.

