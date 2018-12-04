AgustaWestland deal 'middleman' Christian Michel arrives in New Delhi

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal, arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday after being extradited to India from Dubai. Michel, who is presently at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, is likely to be produced before a competent court on Wednesday. Furthermore, the CBI is likely to ask the court for extended custody of Michel for the purpose of investigation. The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VIP helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government of Manmohan Singh, had got mired in allegations of kickbacks. The 54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with some others including former Air Chief SP Tyagi.