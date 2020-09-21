AgustaWestland case: Delhi court reserves order on chargesheet against Christian Michel, Rajeev Saxena

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday said that it will pass on September 25 order on the issue of consideration of supplementary chargesheet filed against British national Christian Michel, businessman Rajeev Saxena and others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order after special public prosecutor DP Singh, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), wrapped up his submission in the matter.

During the hearing, Singh told the court that there is enough material to proceed against the accused chargesheeted in the matter. The supplementary chargesheet was filed on Saturday before Special Judge Arvind Kumar in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court.

Then AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro and Sandeep Tyagi, a relative of former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi, have also been named as accused in the chargesheet.

According to sources, former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, who later became Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet as CBI has not received sanction to prosecute Sharma till date. Sources said fresh chargesheets will be filed after CBI receives sanction to prosecute him.

Michel, the alleged middleman and accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, was extradited from the UAE in December 2018. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the multi-crore chopper deal.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.

Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was also extradited from the UAE in January last year.

The AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal was finalised during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but got mired in the allegations of kickbacks. (ANI)

