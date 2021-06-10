AgustaWestland Case: Christian Michel's claim of being refused consular access dismissed by the ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday dismissed the accusations of Christian Michel, a British national who was supposedly the middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter sale, in a crucial development in the AgustaWestland case. Michel's assertions that he was refused consular access are merely pressure tactics, according to the ED. Christian Michel, the case's main suspect, has been detained in India's Tihar Jail since December 2018, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirates. This development in the AgustaWestland case comes as India continues its efforts to extradite Mehul Choksi, a fugitive Indian diamantaire and economic criminal. To know more, watch the full video!