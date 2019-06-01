AgustaWestland Case: Alleged Defence Agent Gets Bail

A Delhi court on Saturday, 1 June, granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in a money-laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted him the relief on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The court put various conditions on the accused, including that he will not tamper with evidence and not leave country without the court's prior permission.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for Gupta, had said that the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency, as he has deep roots in India.

The application was opposed by ED's special public prosecutors DP Singh and NK Matta, who said the probe was in its initial stages and if granted the relief, the accused may flee from justice and hamper the investigation.

The agency on 22 May had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta, who was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is currently in judicial custody.

There was clinching evidence of Gupta's role in the chopper scam as well as in various other defence deals, the agency's advocate Samvedna Verma told the court.

According to the ED, Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned an approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.

It is suspected that Gupta has payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

