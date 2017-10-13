Aguero's return from injury may light up Manchester City

Manchester [England], October 13 (ANI): Argentinian star footballer Sergio Aguero's possible return in Manchester City after the fatal injury could be the much-needed push for the club to retain the top spot on the points table of the Premier League after the last game victory against Stokes City on Saturday.

The striker is one goal away to break the all-time club record. Aguero suffered a major rib fracture after his taxi hit a lamp post in Amsterdam on September 28.

Despite Argentina's national team doctor Donato Villani advice to take a six-week long break before resuming the game, the striker was observed resuming light training on Tuesday, according to Sport24.

The club is still dubious about Aguero's condition and is seeking time to announce his inclusion in the team. Manchester City is afraid that a further blow to his ribs could cause more damage if the injury is not healed properly.

In September, Aguero's six goals in five matches took him to the goals tally of 178 which is just one short of the 78-year-old record for the club, which was set up by Eric Brook between 1928 and 1939.

Gabriel Jesus is most likely to stay as his replacement despite his three-game goalless sprees, his longest goalless run since arriving at City from Palmeiras in January. (ANI)