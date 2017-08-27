Aguero Assault Claim WIthdrawn; Was 'Misunderstanding'

An accusation that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero struck a stadium steward while celebrating the winning goal in his side's 2-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday has been withdrawn.

Raheem Sterling scored City's winner in the seventh minute of added time at the Vitality Stadium before running towards the visiting supporters to celebrate, where he was joined by several team-mates.

Stewards and police intervened to prevent supporters spilling onto the pitch and in a statement made to police after the game, a steward claimed he was hit by Aguero.

But Bournemouth later on Saturday put the accusation down to a "misunderstanding" and confirmed that no assault had been committed by the Argentinian striker.

"AFC Bournemouth are aware of an alleged incident which occurred following Manchester City's second goal at Vitality Stadium on Saturday," the south-coast club said in a statement.

"The club have been advised that due to a misunderstanding, an earlier statement alleging assault has been withdrawn and no assault took place."