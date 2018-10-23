Agriculture Department to send notices against stubble burning

Fines do not seem to deter farmers from burning stubbles. As northern India struggles from poor air quality, farmers in Haryana's Fatehabad continued to burn stubbles. Stubbles were burned between September 25 and October 21 in more than 180 places in Fatehabad. Farmers who have been identified for burning stubbles have been sent legal notices to stop the practice. Farmers who have burnt stubbles have been identified by footages received from Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) satellite. Most cases of stubble burning have been reported from Tohana city.