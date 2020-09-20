Agriculture Bills: Farmers block roads in Haryana, burn effigies in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 20: Farmers on Sunday blocked roads in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in neighbouring Punjab, protesting against the farm bills passed in Parliament.

Two MLAs from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Haryana, also participated in the protests, reflecting a rift on the issue among their ranks on the issue.

Farmers, who have expressed their disagreement with the farm bills passed by Parliament, will stage a protest on days mentioned below:

September 21 - All APMC mandis across Rajasthan will observe a one-day strike.

September 25 - At least 10 farmer organisations have given a state-wide bandh call and also country-wide 'resistance' call by the AIKSCC.

Farmers occupied portions of roads and highways at several places in the state between 12 and 3 pm, following a call given by the Haryana unit of the Bhartiya Kisan Union against the agri-marketing bills, two of which were passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

After 3 pm, reports said the road blockades were lifted, ending the day's protests in which BKU was also supported by several other farmer organisations.

In Ambala, Haryana Police used a water cannon at the state's border to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering the district and travelling ahead to Delhi as part of their "tractor rally".

The Punjab protesters set fire to one of their own tractors when they were forced to end their rally at the Haryana border, police said.

Farmers were joined by 'arhitiyas' -- or the commission agents at 'mandis' --during their protests at many places in Haryana. There was heavy police deployment across the state, particularly where the bigger gatherings were expected.

Police diverted traffic to alternative routes. Executive magistrates were stationed along with police at many protest venues. Ambala-Nahan national highway near Naraingarh, Jind-Patiala and Jind-Delhi roads near Julana and Sonipat-Gohana highway were among the roads blocked in Haryana.

Traffic was also disrupted on Ambala-Chandigarh highway due to the protests by the Punjab Youth Congress activists. But there was no blockade on the Ambala-Delhi road.

The situation at the Haryana-Punjab border was tense for a while as Youth Congress activists were bent upon moving on the national highway towards Delhi. But the spot was heavily barricaded by police, who also used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Farmers at several places in Punjab burnt effigies and copies of the farm bills, claiming that the new laws will destroy their livelihood. The three bills are aimed at giving farmers the choice to sell their produce at competitive prices.

But many farm organisations fear they will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

Two JJP MLAs, Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala) and Ram Karan Kala (Shahbad), participated in the Haryana protests, going against the official line spelled out by the party's senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Sihag said he will not hesitate even to resign if his constituents want him to do that when at any point they feel that the farmers' interests are compromised.

Chautala, however, hit out at the opposition Congress accusing it of misleading farmers.

"Nowhere in the new farm reforms there is any talk of abolishing the crop MSP," he told reporters. Varun Chaudhary, the Haryana Congress MLA from Mullana in Ambala who joined the protest at Mandour village near Panjokhra Sahib, said the bills were not a "shield for farmers" but for hoarders.

