Agriculture bills did not address apprehensions of farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the union cabinet on Thursday, said that the government did not address the apprehensions of farmers on three agriculture-related bills.

"We were demanding that apprehensions should be addressed. I don't want to be part of a government that brought farm sector bills without addressing the apprehensions of farmers. That's why I resigned," Badal told reporters here.

She resigned after her party opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha. The bills were later passed by the Lower House.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday that the party will decide about its next course of action.

"We have just taken a decision to resign from Cabinet and she has already resigned. The next course of action will be decided by our party. Party's core committee will be meeting shortly. We will discuss every issue," Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters here.

He was asked if the party will quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

"We tried to make the central government aware of the sentiments of farmers. When the Centre did not clear the apprehensions of farmers and came to Parliament with the bills, we decided to oppose it. We are with the farmers," he said. (ANI)

